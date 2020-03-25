Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 550.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,849 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.58% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 534,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after acquiring an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 70,622.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,310. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $34.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average of $26.57.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

