Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Stake Boosted by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Globant worth $8,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Globant by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $1,998,000. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Globant by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 73,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Globant by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $84.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Globant SA has a fifty-two week low of $68.34 and a fifty-two week high of $141.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 0.84.

GLOB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Globant from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.70.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

