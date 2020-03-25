Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,332 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.43% of Globe Life worth $49,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $91.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

In other news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $989,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,440,568.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $547,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,103. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GL traded up $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.82. 978,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.74 and a 12 month high of $111.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.68 and a 200-day moving average of $97.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 16.80%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

