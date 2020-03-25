Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTMEY remained flat at $$34.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 436 shares.

Globe Telecom, Inc provides telecommunications services to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and corporate clients in the Philippines. The company operates through Mobile Communications Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. It offers digital wireless communications services under the Globe Postpaid and Prepaid, and Touch Mobile brands; long distance communication or carrier services; a range of broadband Internet, as well as wireline voice and data communication services; mobile payment and remittance services under the GCash brand; and value-added services, such as inbound and outbound short messaging and multimedia messaging, infotext, mobile Internet browsing and content downloading, mobile commerce, and other add-on services.

