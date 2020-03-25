Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Holdings Lowered by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341,635 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.26% of Glu Mobile worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Benjamin T. Iv Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Puneet Kedia sold 4,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $28,869.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,018,981 shares of company stock worth $7,252,719. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.58.

Glu Mobile stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95. The company has a market cap of $913.69 million, a P/E ratio of 106.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Glu Mobile Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.64 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

