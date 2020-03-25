Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD) PT Set at C$1.25 by Pi Financial

Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD) has been given a C$1.25 target price by Pi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 123.21% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE GGD traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.56. The company had a trading volume of 187,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,087. Gogold Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.27 and a 1-year high of C$0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.01 million and a P/E ratio of 190.00.

Get Gogold Resources alerts:

About Gogold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Gogold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.