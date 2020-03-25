Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD) PT Set at C$1.25 by Pi Financial

Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD) has been given a C$1.25 target price by Pi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 123.21% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of TSE GGD traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.56. The company had a trading volume of 187,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,087. Gogold Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.27 and a 1-year high of C$0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.01 million and a P/E ratio of 190.00.
About Gogold Resources
GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.
Further Reading: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Gogold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.