Gold Road Resources Ltd (ASX:GOR) Insider Timothy Netscher Purchases 10,000 Shares

Gold Road Resources Ltd (ASX:GOR) insider Timothy Netscher acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.15 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,500.00 ($8,156.03).

Shares of ASX GOR traded up A$0.12 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting A$1.37 ($0.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,330,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,759. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Gold Road Resources Ltd has a one year low of A$0.88 ($0.62) and a one year high of A$1.79 ($1.27).

Gold Road Resources Company Profile

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It focuses on developing the Yamarna Belt, which covers an area of 6,000 square kilometers located to the east of Laverton in Western Australia.

