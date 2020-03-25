GoldCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $115.00 (GLC)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 25th. GoldCoin has a market capitalization of $176,843.54 and approximately $115.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One GoldCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00587752 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015535 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007900 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000297 BTC.

GoldCoin Profile

GoldCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org.

Buying and Selling GoldCoin

GoldCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

