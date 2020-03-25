Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.86 Million

Brokerages forecast that Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) will post sales of $234.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $228.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $239.42 million. Golden Entertainment reported sales of $239.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year sales of $938.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $895.96 million to $987.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $981.96 million, with estimates ranging from $953.21 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.16 million.

GDEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Robert L. Miodunski bought 22,500 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $119,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,502.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

