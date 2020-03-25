Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,092,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,374 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 1.92% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $37,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average of $32.47.

