Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1621 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSEU traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,742. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.75.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.