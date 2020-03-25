Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0719 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of GSIE stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $22.44. 932,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,026. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.73. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $30.67.

