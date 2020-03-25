Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Acquired by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,907 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC owned 0.30% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

GSIE traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $22.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,026. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.73. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.0719 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

