Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3061 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

GSLC traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,416. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $68.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.14.

