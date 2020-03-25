Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stock Position Increased by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 598,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 15.4% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC owned about 0.48% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $38,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSLC. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $49.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,416. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $68.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.3061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

