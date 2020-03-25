Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1553 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of GSSC traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,163. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.89 and a 1-year high of $48.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.61.

