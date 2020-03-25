Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Co

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.75 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $20.25. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.00% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.95.

GSBD opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.18. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, Director Jaime Ardila bought 5,564 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $99,651.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,445 shares in the company, valued at $330,349.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ross Jay Kari bought 5,000 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $59,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,870.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,054 shares of company stock valued at $210,436. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $3,126,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. 35.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

