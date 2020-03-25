Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2779 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,904 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average is $48.41.

