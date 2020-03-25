Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 1,305,626 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,397,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305,626 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 4.14% of Ferro worth $50,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FOE. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferro in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,697,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at $6,466,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Ferro by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 307,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 224,820 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ferro by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 284,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 183,941 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at $2,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $213,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 692,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FOE opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. Ferro Co. has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.02 million, a PE ratio of 124.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.09.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.09). Ferro had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $245.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FOE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Ferro from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Ferro to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

