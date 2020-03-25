Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 30,847 Shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,916,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,847 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.85% of Constellium worth $52,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Constellium by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at $6,265,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Constellium by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Constellium by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 740,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Bolt Capital LP raised its position in shares of Constellium by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 1,219,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 200,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Constellium from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. Constellium NV has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Constellium had a net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.42%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellium NV will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

