Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 31,889 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 787,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 31,889 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of SEI Investments worth $51,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 2,764.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in SEI Investments by 409.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $69.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $423.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 29.88%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,581,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,446,579.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $769,724.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,760,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,382,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

