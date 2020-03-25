Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 8,154 Shares of Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,275,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.12% of Intercorp Financial worth $52,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 426,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Compass Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 407,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,420,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 351,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,512,000 after purchasing an additional 53,387 shares during the last quarter.

Get Intercorp Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intercorp Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of IFS stock opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.94. Intercorp Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Intercorp Financial Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.