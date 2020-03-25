Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 308,822 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 727,080 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,822 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.06% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $52,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Hovde Group lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

In related news, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.81 per share, with a total value of $101,620.00. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.99 per share, with a total value of $214,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 176,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,822.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,356 shares of company stock worth $981,910. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $75.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.50 and its 200-day moving average is $68.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.