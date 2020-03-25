Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 359,242 Shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,060,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,242 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.10% of Janus Henderson Group worth $50,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JHG shares. Morgan Stanley raised Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Janus Henderson Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.46.

NYSE JHG opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $463.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.48 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 19.36%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.