Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 984,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 638,975 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.06% of Carpenter Technology worth $49,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 10.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the third quarter worth about $229,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 8.3% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 37,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 31.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 14,495 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Carpenter Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

In other Carpenter Technology news, VP Brian J. Malloy purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $115,640.00. Also, CEO Tony R. Thene purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $89,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,395.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,000 shares of company stock worth $364,515 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRS opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.42. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.10.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $573.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

