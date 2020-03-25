Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,070,290 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 903,408 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Noble Energy worth $51,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Noble Energy by 10,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NBL shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Noble Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Noble Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Noble Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

NBL opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.89. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other news, COO Brent J. Smolik purchased 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $149,621.50. Also, SVP Rachel G. Clingman purchased 17,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $53,734.86. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,457 shares in the company, valued at $258,080.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 107,143 shares of company stock valued at $543,966 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.