Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,967 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.06% of Boston Beer worth $48,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 357,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 116,867 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after purchasing an additional 75,759 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 39,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,984,000 after purchasing an additional 26,801 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 35,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 93.0% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 33,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Tara L. Heath sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 4,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.02, for a total value of $1,708,189.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,711 shares of company stock valued at $32,742,528 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SAM opened at $343.91 on Wednesday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a one year low of $258.34 and a one year high of $444.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $371.09 and a 200 day moving average of $374.73.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.18). Boston Beer had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $301.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAM. ValuEngine raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. MKM Partners raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $351.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Boston Beer from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.52.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

