Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,390,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,510 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of FOX worth $50,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in FOX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in FOX by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in FOX by 466.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 23.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.42. Fox Corp has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.39). FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOX. BidaskClub cut shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

