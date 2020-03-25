Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 310.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,165,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881,862 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of BRP worth $53,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of BRP by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,693,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,733 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of BRP by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,213,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,353,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BRP by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 616,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,127,000 after buying an additional 105,743 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of BRP by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 241,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after buying an additional 134,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. BRP Inc has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $56.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average is $43.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.01.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of BRP from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.34.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

