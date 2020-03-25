Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 215.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,195,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500,523 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.90% of Cosan worth $50,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZZ. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Cosan by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cosan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cosan by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cosan by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cosan alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cosan from $16.50 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cosan from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

NYSE:CZZ opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Cosan Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $23.70.

Cosan Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.