Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,316,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 158,555 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 5.30% of Nanometrics worth $48,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nanometrics by 266.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nanometrics by 760.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nanometrics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nanometrics by 1,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nanometrics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nanometrics alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Nanometrics from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.69. Nanometrics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.14.

Nanometrics Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nanometrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanometrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.