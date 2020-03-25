Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $48.49 Million Stock Position in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,446,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 418,892 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.95% of Delek US worth $48,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,103,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,069,000 after buying an additional 417,877 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,074,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,075,000 after buying an additional 1,552,940 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,413,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,401,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $37,554,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 877,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,408,000 after purchasing an additional 270,289 shares during the period.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 839,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $8,746,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. bought 451,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,078.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.26. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average is $31.55.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). Delek US had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America cut Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Delek US from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

