Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $49.25 Million Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 930,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 148,904 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.41% of Semtech worth $49,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Semtech by 446.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

SMTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Semtech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.15. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Semtech news, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $398,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,613.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $212,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,251.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,401 in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.