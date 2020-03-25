Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $49.29 Million Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,511,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.55% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $49,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,144,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 857,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,959,000 after acquiring an additional 102,540 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 822,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,830,000 after acquiring an additional 86,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,991,000 after acquiring an additional 51,519 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1,580.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 45,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $889.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $122.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

