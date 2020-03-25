Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $49.90 Million Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.83% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $49,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $1,264,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $904.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $54.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.06.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

