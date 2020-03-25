Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $53.35 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,117,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,392,826 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of CF Industries worth $53,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 911.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in CF Industries by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on CF Industries from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.62. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $55.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

