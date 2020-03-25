Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $53.59 Million Holdings in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,395,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,873 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Nomad Foods worth $53,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOMD. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 425.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 609,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 493,394 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 656,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,338,000 after buying an additional 117,096 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

NYSE:NOMD opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.07. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $23.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.19.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.95 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.