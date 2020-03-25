Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $53.61 Million Position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,640,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,045 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.74% of Nielsen worth $53,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NLSN. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Nielsen by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 272,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Nielsen by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 14,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nielsen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,859,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,017,000 after acquiring an additional 200,690 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nielsen by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 297,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Nielsen by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 41,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nielsen news, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. Also, CEO David W. Kenny purchased 55,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.08 per share, with a total value of $1,001,632.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 655,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,856,719.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLSN opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a positive return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

Several brokerages have commented on NLSN. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

