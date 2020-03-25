Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,148,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 773,501 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.89% of New York Community Bancorp worth $49,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $259.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. B. Riley downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

