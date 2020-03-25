Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,342,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414,851 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of AMBEV S A/S worth $52,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 51.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,788,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,903,000 after purchasing an additional 276,024 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 22.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 1.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,440,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,135,000 after buying an additional 84,421 shares during the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMBEV S A/S stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. AMBEV S A/S has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19.

ABEV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. AMBEV S A/S has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

