Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) is Marshfield Associates’ 8th Largest Position

Marshfield Associates lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,605 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 5.8% of Marshfield Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Marshfield Associates owned approximately 0.14% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $110,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,660,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $611,692,000 after acquiring an additional 130,711 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 241,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,617,000 after acquiring an additional 66,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $4.76 on Wednesday, hitting $148.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,098,953. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $231.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from to in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Buckingham Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.11.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

