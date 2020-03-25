Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 210,983 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,983 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $52,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 298,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 684,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average is $45.25. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $51.36.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

