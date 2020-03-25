Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 283,736 Shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,359,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,736 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.58% of Knowles worth $49,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Knowles during the first quarter worth $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Knowles during the third quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Didier Hirsch purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $48,330.00. Also, Director Ronald Steven Jankov purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $102,365.00. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.86. Knowles Corp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $22.79.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. Knowles had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

