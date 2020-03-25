Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 29,042 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,146,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,042 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of Textron worth $51,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,097,000 after acquiring an additional 30,433 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 29.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,487,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,820,000 after acquiring an additional 341,641 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 14.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 130.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays downgraded Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

NYSE TXT opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average is $44.84. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

