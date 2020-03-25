Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.63% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $47,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,522 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 375,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 72,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Sidoti lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $67.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average of $63.25. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $586.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.50 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 32,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $2,030,338.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,145 shares in the company, valued at $7,206,797.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,689 shares of company stock worth $5,198,031 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

