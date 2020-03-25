Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,191,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 125,997 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of BorgWarner worth $51,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 121,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 40,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 26.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 121,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,459,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,296,000 after purchasing an additional 26,301 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.87. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. BorgWarner’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.79.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

