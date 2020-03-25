Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 142,443 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 878,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142,443 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of Terreno Realty worth $47,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,670,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,570,000 after buying an additional 282,687 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 8,615.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,787,000 after buying an additional 196,949 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,907,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,579,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,707,000 after buying an additional 106,341 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRNO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

TRNO opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average of $54.71. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $62.31.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $45.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

