Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 148,180 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 551,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,180 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.83% of Ingredion worth $51,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 89,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46,532 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 481,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,319,000 after purchasing an additional 144,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 20,874.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,717,000 after purchasing an additional 313,124 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $69.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.18. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ingredion Inc has a 12-month low of $59.11 and a 12-month high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INGR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.40.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

