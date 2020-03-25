Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 238,762 Shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 238,762 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of Murphy USA worth $51,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth $901,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 48,208 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 82,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,531,000. Finally, 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $673,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUSA opened at $87.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Murphy USA Inc has a 12 month low of $78.75 and a 12 month high of $121.24.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

