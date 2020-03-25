Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 333,789 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,789 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $52,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,884,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,721,000 after acquiring an additional 138,274 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 992,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after buying an additional 58,156 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,559,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 540,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,575,000 after buying an additional 57,381 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 491,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,022,000 after buying an additional 17,535 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average is $50.66.

